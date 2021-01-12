Digital Textile Printing Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global digital textile printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2019 to 2025. Digital textiles are an inkjet-based method that allows manufacturers to print a variety of designs that can be created on virtually any type of fabric. Inks used for digital printing are manufactured according to the type of fiber, such as cotton, silk or polyester. During digital printing, the fabric is fed to the printing device using rollers. This process involves adding ink to the surface in the form of droplets. The fabric is then finished or steamed or heat treated to increase its efficiency. In addition, some inks require cleaning and drying. Technological changes are putting manufacturers more interested in digital printing than dyed fabrics.

The following players are covered in this report:

Seiko Epson

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

Electronics for Imaging

D.Gen

Roland

Durst Phototechnik

Dover Corporation

Konica Minolta

Digital Textile Printing Market segmentation by Type

Sublimation

Pigment

Reactive

Acid

Others

Digital Textile Printing Market segmentation by Application

Textile and Decor

Industrial

Soft Signage

Direct to Garment

