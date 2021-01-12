Digital Utility Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global digital utility market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. Utilities across the globe are leveraging digital technologies to improve efficiency and optimize production. Digital utility is employed to find new ways to administer enterprise across different areas and functions. Digital utility manufactories leverage a large number of digital applications across the utility production value chain. A digital application is a mixture of multiple technologies addressing a particular business requirement. Advantages of digital utility include enhanced customer experience, security, more scalable, unlock the way for new energy products and services, and obtain meaningful knowledge from various dimensions of data. Many utilities offer explications for networked energy management that incorporate remote control of buildings.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

International Business Machine Corporation

Mircosoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Digital Utility Market segmentation by Type

Hardware

Integrated Solutions

Cloud and Software

Services

Digital Utility Market segmentation by Application

Generation

Transmission

Retail

