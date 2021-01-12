Digital Scent Technology Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global digital fragrance technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 28.7% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Digital fragrance technology is a technology that detects, transmits and receives scentable digital media such as web pages, movies and music. The technology helps detect and generate different types of odors using a hardware device consisting of gas sensors such as an electronic nose and odor synthesizer. Currently, the development of e-nose is much more mature and widely used than scent synthesizers. And e-nose is currently a major part of the digital fragrance technology industry.

The following players are covered in this report:

Alpha MOS

AIRSENSE Analytics

Odotech

Electronics Sensor Technology

Owlstone

G.A.S.

Sensigent

The eNose Company

Digital Scent Technology Market segmentation by Type

E-nose

Scent Synthesizer

Digital Scent Technology Market segmentation by Application

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Communication

