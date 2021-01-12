Direct Fed Microbial Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global direct microbial market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025. Direct feed microorganisms are probiotics used as feed additives in animal feed. It helps with better feed digestibility, lower overall cost, higher nutrition, and more, which is why Direct Fed Microbial is expected to continue growing at a healthy rate over the next 6-10 years. Feeding microorganisms include bacteria and yeast microorganisms. Products are mostly available in powder form, but gels, liquids and tablets are available in the direct source microbial market. The dietary microbial market has grown due to dietary microbial substitution for many feed additives and has shown higher quality in the meat industry. Feeded microorganisms are included in animal feed products and sold to consumers. The Fed microbes have found an encouraging response from consumers, especially in areas where probiotic use is prevalent.

The following players are covered in this report:

DuPont

Novus International

Chr Hansen

Lallemand Animal Nutrition

ProviCo

Bentoli

Novozymes

Synbio Tech

Maxum Foods

Koninklijke DSM

Asahi Group Holdings

Direct Fed Microbial Market segmentation by Type

Powder

Liquid/Gels

Tablets

Direct Fed Microbial Market segmentation by Application

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Direct Fed Microbial Market Report

1. What was the Direct Fed Microbial Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Direct Fed Microbial Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Direct Fed Microbial Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

