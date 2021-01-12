Directional Drilling Services Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Directional Drilling Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.55% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Directional drilling controls the well’s trajectory and deviation during drilling. It leaves the well and explores the oil field at the target location. The shale gas revolution, increased energy demand due to urbanization and industrialization, and the discovery of oil fields in land and offshore regions are the major factors driving the directional drilling services market. Horizontal directional drilling (HDD) or directional boring is a steerable trenchless method of installing conduits, cables and underground pipes with minimal impact on continuous areas. HDD is mainly used for utility installation, cable laying and underground construction.

The following players are covered in this report:

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International PLc.

National Oilwell Varco

GE Oil & Gas

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

Directional Drilling Services Market segmentation by Type

Logging While Drilling (LWD)

Measurement While Drilling (MWD) & survey

Rotary Steerable System (RSS)

Motors

Others

Directional Drilling Services Market segmentation by Application

Onshore

Offshore

