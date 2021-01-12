Disclosure Management Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The disclosure management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.20% from 2019 to 2025. Disclosure Management Software provides a flexible and compliant collaborative process that helps minimize the duration, risk and cost of regulatory filing and disclosure. Public management software is commonly used by compliance professionals to improve collaboration, automate workflows, and increase transparency in public activities. It also provides generic and industry specific templates for creating reports and documents, and provides workflows to help streamline and optimize the disclosure process and collect and match information from multiple data sources. An important feature of the software is that it automatically generates and updates reports at predefined time intervals. Open management software mainly integrates with various systems such as ERP software and accounting software.

The following players are covered in this report:

Oracle

SAp

Certent

Iris Business Services

WorkivA

Corefiling

Datatracks

Lucanet

Ocr Services

Synthesis Technology

Disclosure Management Market segmentation by Type

Software

Services

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Support and maintenance services

Disclosure Management Market segmentation by Application

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

