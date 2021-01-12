Disaster Recovery as a Service Material Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2019 to 2025. DRaaS is a comprehensive third-party service that also backs up sensitive data and applications using cloud and on-premises resources. Provides system failover to secondary infrastructure. DRaaS requirements and expectations are documented in Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and third-party vendors provide failover for cloud computing environments either through contract or on a pay-as-you-go basis. Using disaster recovery as a service reduces the time to bring your application back to production because there is no need to restore data over the Internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for small businesses that lack the expertise required to provision, configure, and test effective disaster recovery plans.
The following players are covered in this report:
- IBM
- Microsoft
- SunGard Availability Services
- VMware Inc.
- Cable & Wireless Communications
- Amazon Web Services
- Iland
- Tierpoint
- Infrascale
- NTT Communications
- Acronis
- Geminare
- Zetta, Inc.
- Asigra
- Veritas
Disaster Recovery as a Service Material Market segmentation by Type
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Disaster Recovery as a Service Material Market segmentation by Application
- BFSI
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Government and Public Sector
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing and Logistics
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Disaster Recovery as a Service Material Market Report
1. What was the Disaster Recovery as a Service Material Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
2. What will be the CAGR of Disaster Recovery as a Service Material Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service Material Market was the market leader in 2018?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
