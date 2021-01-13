North American Electronic Sensors Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The North American electronic sensors market is projected to grow at a at a CAGR of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven by the growing demand for electronic sensors such as image sensors, temperature sensors in various end-use industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others. Various electronic products such as smartphones, wearable gadgets, smart TV among others are responsible for shifting trends of the consumers towards sensor-enabled electronics. Moreover, the advent of autonomous vehicles in the region further provides a significant opportunity for the market.

Further, the region is projected to mount up the need for electronic sensors in healthcare applications such as ultrasound, MRI, and others. Due to rapid growth in the health-conscious population in North America, companies are bringing wearable devices into their product portfolio. As wearable products are new consumer appliances in the market, the segment is projected to contribute a huge growth rate during the forecast period.

North American electronic sensors Market – Segmentation

By Type

Image Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Biometric Sensor

Others (Proximity Sensors)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Other Transportation

Industrial

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Others

North American electronic sensors Market – Segmentation by Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Airy3D Inc.

Canon, Inc.

CMOS Sensor, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Synaptics Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

