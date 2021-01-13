Brain Computer Interface Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2023

A Brain computer interface market (BCI) is a device which enables in creating an interface between brain and electronic devices such as computers or (IoT) devices. BCI basically creates a pathway between the brain and the object to be controlled. It uses electrodes and sensors to detect electronic signal in the brain which sent by computers to direct some external activity such as computer of a prosthetic limb. Global BCI market is expected to witness a significant growth rate at a CAGR of 22.8% during forecasted period (2018-2023). Factors motivating the growth of this market is increasing uses of sensor technology in emerging region such as APAC.

Lack of awareness and High cost of BCI may have an adverse effect on the growth of this market. However, the wide application of BCI technologies in gaming enterprise and government funding for research in developed economies are the major driving factors for the growth of this market. Currently, the roles and applications of BCI in the healthcare services which helps in calibrating the movement in a physically challenged individual have provided new opportunities to this market.

Geographically BCI market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably a larger market for BCI in terms of its uses and revenue generation. Increase in rate of diagnosis of paralyzed brain disorder and physically challenged individuals in developed economies are the major factor for the growth of BCI market. Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have a great potential for BCI market. Application of electroencephalography technique in the diagnosis of sleep disorder is one of the driving factors in emerging nations. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The extensive government funding in the field of R&D, to protect public health have strengthened the EU for BCI market. The major countries that will contribute to the market are UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy.

