UK Electronic Sensors Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The UK electronic sensors market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The major factor that propels the market growth in the country includes the rising demand for consumer electronics products such as smartphone digital camera, laptop, and others the country. According to the Office of Communications (Ofcom), the smartphone penetration in 2015 was around 76% which has raised to 91% in 2019 in the region. The increased demand for such consumer electronics provides a significant demand for electronic sensors in the country.

Moreover, the automotive industry is also a major consumer of electronic sensors in the country. As per the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the UK automotive industry is around $110 billion and employing more than 180,000 people in the nation directly in manufacturing. The automotive sector accounts for about 13% of the country’s total export in 2019. There are more than 30 OEMs in the region backed by more than 2,500 component providers. Some major car manufacturers of UK include Aston Martin, Bentley, Caterham Cars, Jaguar, Land Rover, McLaren, Mini, and Rolls-Royce. Some other car manufacturers active in the country such as Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Ford, Leyland Trucks, and London Taxis International have a noticeable contribution. Such a well-developed automotive industry creates significant demand for automotive electronics products that further propel the market growth.

UK electronic sensors Market – Segmentation

By Type

Image Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Biometric Sensor

Others (Proximity Sensors)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Other Transportation

Industrial

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Company Profiles

AMS AG

Canon, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

