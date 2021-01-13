US Electronic Sensors Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The US electronic sensors market is projected to grow at a at a CAGR of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The rising trend for wearable devices in the country further raises the demand for the application of electronic sensors in this industry. The wearable device industry is majorly driven by healthcare industry players, where a shift towards the development of wearable devices for health monitoring has been observed in recent years. Several federal initiatives are designed by US policymakers to support healthcare advancement through IT. The amalgamation of the two sectors is projected to support the current medical system, lower costs, and contribute to improvement in outcomes.

IT plays a central role in the development of various health solutions related to electronic devices. This has led to the development of sensor-enabled healthcare devices such as Fitbit, which is continued to dominate the market among various health monitoring gadgets in the country. Apple is one of the major market players in devices based on image sensors with its smartwatch which has proved to be a significant success for the company. In terms of gadget ownership, Americans are spending much more on smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets compared to other economies. Americans are increasingly connected to the world of digital information while on the go via smartphones and tablets. Therefore, the growing trend towards these devices further provides ample opportunity to the market.

US electronic sensors Market – Segmentation

By Type

Image Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Biometric Sensor

Others (Proximity Sensors)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Other Transportation

Industrial

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Company Profiles

Airy3D Inc.

Canon, Inc.

CMOS Sensor, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Synaptics Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

