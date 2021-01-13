Global Heat Pumps Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The global heat pumps market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). With the demand for meeting zero energy emissions by 2050, the HVAC industry is witnessing a rapid phase lift where COP and SEER ratings are being increased to meet modern requirements. The heat pump associations of various regions are working in full swing to develop policies and frameworks that can eventually lead to higher penetration of heat pumps within a decade. As relying on electricity can be more favorable than other sources like coal and gas, cleaner power generation through solar and hydrothermal electricity coupled with heat pumps are considered the next big opportunity in the HVAC industry.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/heat-pumps-market

The global heat pumps market suffered a slowdown on account of the COVID-19 crisis as most of the economic activities were halted in 2020, especially during Q1 and Q2 2020. The pandemic has enforced corporates, building owners, and project designers to re-assess the costs associated with operational items including lighting, electricity, waste management, energy efficiency, utility bills, air quality, cooling requirements, and much more. As a result of the assessment, the evolution and transmission of buildings into a sustainable hub for optimized well-being for employees and owners is expected which can lead to better adoption of products like heat pumps in the coming years. The upcoming project designs might be also more flexible, climate-friendly, and efficient.

A Full Report of Global Heat Pumps Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/heat-pumps-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type, Capacity and End-user

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Carrier Corp., Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, and Danfoss A/S.

Global Heat Pumps Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Air Source

Water Source

Ground Source

By Capacity

<10KW

10KW-20KW

>20W

By End-user

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Heat Pumps Market Report Segment

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

ASCLER

BDR Thermea Group

Carrier Corp.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Fujitsu General, Ltd.

Glen Dimplex Deutschland GmbH

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/heat-pumps-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404