Tumor Ablation Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

According to OMR analysis, the global tumor ablation market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2018-2023. The crucial factors lead to propel the growth of the market includes increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, increasing incidences of cancer diseases, technological innovations in ablation devices and increasing healthcare spending.

Furthermore, the global tumor ablation market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user and regional outlook. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

A significant rise in incidences of cancer is primarily driving the growth of the market. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cancer incidences will be diagnosed in the US. As per their estimation, in the US, the most common cancer cases in 2018 include breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma of the skin. Other most common cancer diseases comprise pancreatic cancer, endometrial cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer and leukemia. Based on 2011-2015 cases, each year, the number of new cancer incidence is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women in the US. According to NCI, in 2016, there were approximately 15.5 million cancer survivors in the US, which is estimated to increase to 20.3 million by 2026.

This represents significant awareness among cancer patients for the treatment of the condition. As a result, it enables to propel the growth of the market. Tumor ablation is referred to as a minimally invasive technique for the treatment of solid tumors. For liver cancer, ablation as a treatment enables to destroy liver tumors without removing them. One of the major ablation techniques used for the treatment of cancer comprises radiofrequency (RFA) ablation. It uses radiofrequency waves to kill cancer cells. Under the procedure, the doctor places a small, needle-like probe into the tumor. Later, through the tip of the probe, a high-frequency current is passed that enables to destroy cancer cells. It is a frequently used method for small tumors. Furthermore, it is a part of minimally invasive procedures that is highly preferred among hospitals and patients due to safety and effectiveness. This, in turn, is boosting the global tumor ablation market.

