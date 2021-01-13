Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment Market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. Valvular heart disease characterized by defect or any damage in one of the four heart valves, namely, mitral, aortic, tricuspid or pulmonary. The adult cardiac surgery such as treatment for valvular heart diseases is evolving at a rapid pace. The disease can be diagnosed by electrocardiogram, stress testing, cardiac catheterization, chest x-ray, and other diagnosis procedure. Moreover, the diseases can be treated by medication or surgery using endovascular techniques, minimally invasive and transcatheter valve therapies, and other devices and mechanical circulatory support. The valvular heart disease market is showing exponential growth due to the high incidence rate of concomitant coronary artery diseases coupled with the rising geriatric population. These diseases are mainly associated with the aging and the aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation that majorly occur in an older population base. Furthermore, the changing lifestyle and the excessive consumption of alcohol are causing heart diseases and heart failure which is leading to the major growth in valvular heart diseases treatment market.

Request a Free Sample of our Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/valvular-heart-diseases-treatment-market

The heart treatments and the certification to perform it is very expensive and time-consuming process due to the stringent regulation of the government and medical authority. Additionally, the lack of expertise and medical practitioners for heart surgery or therapy can hinder the growth of the market. Whereas, the future of surgery for acquired heart disease is quite promising due to the rapid development of invasive cardiology and the adoption of minimally invasive techniques for heart surgery. And the continuous R&D in the field of valve replacement and adult cardiac surgery such as treatment for valvular heart diseases is evolving at a rapid pace. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure will create the huge opportunity for such treatment in market.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is growing with significant growth and is dominating the overall global valvular heart diseases treatment market due to increased heart failure cases and the excessive consumption of alcohol. Europe is the second largest market due to the high adoption of minimally-invasive technology and technological advancement in the healthcare sector. The improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of heart diseases and treatment is the driving factor for the growth of the valvular heart diseases market in the Asia-Pacific.

A full Report of Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/valvular-heart-diseases-treatment-market

Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Diseases



Aortic Valve Replacement

Heart Valve Disease

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Others (Tricuspid Valve Disorders)

Aortic Valve Replacement Heart Valve Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis Others (Tricuspid Valve Disorders) By Diagnosis

Cardiac Catheterization

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Chest X-Ray

Stress Testing

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Valve Repair

Valve Replacement

By End-Users



Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Hospital & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Research Institutes COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Strategy Analysis

Key Company Analysis

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

RoE

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

United States Canada Europe UK Germany Spain France Italy RoE Asia-Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW) COMPANY PROFILES

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomédica

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardiac Dimensions Pty. Ltd.

CardiaMed

Cardiosolutions, Inc.

Cook Group Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

HLT, Inc.

InterValve Medical Inc.

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Labcor Laboratórios Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic, PLC

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

NeoChord, Inc.

Neovasc Inc.

ON-X Life Technologies Inc.

Osypka Medical GmbH

Siemens Healthcare Medical Solutions Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Toray Industries, Inc.

TTK Healthcare Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/valvular-heart-diseases-treatment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404