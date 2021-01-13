Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment Market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. Valvular heart disease characterized by defect or any damage in one of the four heart valves, namely, mitral, aortic, tricuspid or pulmonary. The adult cardiac surgery such as treatment for valvular heart diseases is evolving at a rapid pace. The disease can be diagnosed by electrocardiogram, stress testing, cardiac catheterization, chest x-ray, and other diagnosis procedure. Moreover, the diseases can be treated by medication or surgery using endovascular techniques, minimally invasive and transcatheter valve therapies, and other devices and mechanical circulatory support. The valvular heart disease market is showing exponential growth due to the high incidence rate of concomitant coronary artery diseases coupled with the rising geriatric population. These diseases are mainly associated with the aging and the aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation that majorly occur in an older population base. Furthermore, the changing lifestyle and the excessive consumption of alcohol are causing heart diseases and heart failure which is leading to the major growth in valvular heart diseases treatment market.
The heart treatments and the certification to perform it is very expensive and time-consuming process due to the stringent regulation of the government and medical authority. Additionally, the lack of expertise and medical practitioners for heart surgery or therapy can hinder the growth of the market. Whereas, the future of surgery for acquired heart disease is quite promising due to the rapid development of invasive cardiology and the adoption of minimally invasive techniques for heart surgery. And the continuous R&D in the field of valve replacement and adult cardiac surgery such as treatment for valvular heart diseases is evolving at a rapid pace. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure will create the huge opportunity for such treatment in market.
Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is growing with significant growth and is dominating the overall global valvular heart diseases treatment market due to increased heart failure cases and the excessive consumption of alcohol. Europe is the second largest market due to the high adoption of minimally-invasive technology and technological advancement in the healthcare sector. The improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of heart diseases and treatment is the driving factor for the growth of the valvular heart diseases market in the Asia-Pacific.
- Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Diseases
Aortic Valve Replacement
Heart Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Others (Tricuspid Valve Disorders)
-
By Diagnosis
Cardiac Catheterization
Electrocardiogram (ECG)
Chest X-Ray
Stress Testing
Others
By Treatment
- Medication
Surgery
Valve Repair
Valve Replacement
By End-Users
Hospital & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Institutes
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
-
Key Strategy Analysis
Key Company Analysis
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
-
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Spain
France
Italy
RoE
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
- COMPANY PROFILES
-
