The distiller grain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025. Distiller grain refers to a grain by-product of a distillation unit or dry ethanol plant in wet and dry form. These are inexpensive alternative feed ingredients produced in large quantities. Distillers’ grains are an essential feed for livestock and poultry, providing adequate nutritional sources of grain protein, fats, minerals, vitamins, fiber, oils and amino acids. There is a growing demand for brewery grains due to a lack of feed for poorly nutritious livestock. The growing demand for nutrient feed products from end users has fueled the spirits’ grain market by replacing expensive traditional feeds around the world.

The following players are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Ltd.

CropEnergies AG

Didion Milling

Flint Hills Resources LLC

Green Plains, Inc.

GreenField Global, Inc.

Husky Energy, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Poet, LLC

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

Valero Energy Corporation

Distiller Grain Market segmentation by Type

Wet Distillers’ grains (WDG)

Dried Distillers’ Grains with solubles (DDGS)

Dried Distillers’ Grains (DDG)

