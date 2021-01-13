Bioinsecticides Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Bioinsecticides Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from an estimated value of USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025.

Biopesticides are organic agents applied to crops to kill insects that eat them. They contain live bacteria that produce toxins that poison and kill insects. This report will advance your understanding of the current market dynamics, growth opportunities, and market forecasts for different types of products used as biofungicides.

Key Market Players

Key players in the bioinsecticides market include BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), and Nufarm (Australia).

Leading crop application segments for bioinsecticides include:

Fruits and vegetables

Cereal and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Turf and Ornamentals

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Bioinsecticides industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Bioinsecticides Market Report

1. What was the Bioinsecticides Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Bioinsecticides Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Bioinsecticides Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

