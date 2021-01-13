Biological Seed Treatment Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

biological seed treatment market in agriculture to grow from USD 667.8 million in 2016 to USD 1,251.4 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11%.

Seed treatment refers to the application of chemicals or biological organisms to seeds for cultivation purposes. Biological seed treatment allows plants, seeds and seedlings to resist damage by pathogenic fungi. The market is influenced by the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and the strong investments of key market players in the research and development of these products.

Key Players –

Valent BioSciences (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Plant Health Care (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Italpollina (Italy), and Incotec (Netherlands).

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Microbials

Bacterial

Fungi

Botanicals & others (biofermentation products and natural polymers & derivatives)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Biological Seed Treatment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Biological Seed Treatment Market Report

1. What was the Biological Seed Treatment Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Biological Seed Treatment Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biological Seed Treatment Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

