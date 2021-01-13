Volumetric Video Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Volumetric Video Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 32% between 2020 and 2025.

Volumetric video is an amazing technology that can be distributed in shows, live events, product launches, advertising and promotions, trade shows, presentations and conferences. For example, in November 2017, Intel announced a partnership with Turner Sports to bring virtual reality and volume creation technology to NBA League media partners.

The volumetric video market is dominated by Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US); Intel Corporation (Intel) (US); Facebook, Inc. (Facebook) (US); Google LLC (Google) (US); and 4D View Solutions SAS (4D Views) (France). Other major players in the market are Holoxica Ltd (Holoxica) (UK); LightSpace Technologies, SIA (LightSpace Technologies) (Latvia)

Volumetric Video Market, by Volumetric Capture

Hardware

Camera Unit

Processing Unit

Software

Photogrammetry Software

Services

Volumetric Video Market, by Application

Medical

Sports, Events, & Entertainment

Signage & Advertisement

Education & Training

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Volumetric Video industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Volumetric Video Market Report

1. What was the Volumetric Video Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Volumetric Video Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Volumetric Video Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

