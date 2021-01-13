Distribution Transformer Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global distribution transformer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.95% during 2019-2025. The distribution transformer or service transformer provides the final voltage conversion in the distribution system, reducing the voltage used by the distribution line to the level used by the customer. Distribution transformers generally do not operate at full load. Designed to provide maximum efficiency at low loads. The voltage regulation of these transformers is kept to a minimum to improve efficiency. Therefore, the distribution transformer is designed to have a small leakage reactance. Transformers smaller than 500kVA are commonly referred to as distribution transformers. Distribution transformers with voltage distribution less than 33kV are used in industry, while 380V/220V distribution transformers are used for home use.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLc.

General Electric

Siemens Ag

Ormazabal

Transformers and Rectifiers India Limited

SGB-Smit Group

Wilson Power Solutions

Lemi Trafo JSc

Hyosung Corporation

Celme S.R.l

Brush Electrical Machines Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Distribution Transformer Market segmentation by Type

Dry

Liquid immersed

Distribution Transformer Market segmentation by Segmentation

Pad

Pole

Underground vault

