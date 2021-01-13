US Mouth Freshener Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The US mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market can be attributed to various factors such as unhealthy fast-food eating habits, high alcohol consumption, and use of tobacco in the form of smoking among others. Besides, the people in the US have high awareness regarding oral health and hygiene. Thus, the adoption of mouth freshener is significantly high across the country owing to the social consciousness of the people. According to the American Dental Association, 1 in 5 adults experiences anxiety due to the condition of their mouth and teeth across the US.

Moreover, the broad advertisement campaigns used by the company and frequent product launches are also anticipated to aid in the growth of the mouth freshener market across the US. For instance, Mentos, a brand owned by Perfetti Van Melle’s launched sugar-free hard mints called Mentos CleanBreath that aids in providing clean, and fresh breath. Additionally, mouth freshers are available in various forms such as candies, gums, and liquids. It is anticipated to drive the adoption of mouth fresheners by the consumer base of all age groups.

Competitive Landscape- Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., Mars, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ferrero International S.A.

