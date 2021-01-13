Indian Mouth Freshener Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The Indian mouth freshener market is expected to be fueled by the growing awareness of oral hygiene across the country. Additionally, the growth of the Indian mouth freshener market can be majorly attributed to the increased product launches by the global market players. With the innovative product launches the global companies are tapping the potential young and adult consumer base of the country. For instance, in July 2020, Wrigley re-launches India’s oldest chewing gum brand Boomer. The company has also launched three TV commercials as a marketing strategy.

A full report of Indian Mouth Freshener Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-mouth-freshener-market

Moreover, product innovation is also being experienced in the sugar-free categories as the prevalence of diabetes across the country is increasing significantly. According to the International Diabetes Federation, India has the second-largest prevalence of diabetes all across the globe with around 77 million diabetic patients in 2019. Considering the prevalence of diabetes across India, Perfetti Van Melle’s owned another brand Mentos offers sugar-free hard mint Mentos CleanBreath. These new product launches are anticipated to considerably fuel the Indian mouth freshener market’s growth.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-mouth-freshener-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Product Form

By Category

By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., Mars, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., DS Group

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-mouth-freshener-market

India Mouth Freshener Market Report Segment

By Product Form

Spray

Candies & Gum (breath strips)

Liquid

By Category

Sugar-Free

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Company Profiles

Dabur India Ltd.

DS Group

Ferrero International S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Lotte Corp.

Mars, Inc.

Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Modi Enterprises

Mondel?z International Inc.

Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

The Hershey Co.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404