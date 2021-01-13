North America Mouth Freshener Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing consumption of breath fresheners by smokers and alcohol consumers coupled with raising awareness regarding oral healthcare is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Mouth fresheners significantly aid in protecting the teeth and rinse away the acid from the mouth hence providing rid of the bad odor.
Additionally, the low sugar content mouth fresheners’ adoption is rising considerably across the region. A number of companies are adding sugar-free mouth freshener options by launching new products to their offerings. For instance, Perfetti Van Melle’s brand Mentos launched sugar-free hard mints called Mentos CleanBreath that will provide clean, fresh breath with the layering of green tea extract in between two layers of flavor and freshness.
Additionally, the increasing availability of mouth freshers in various forms such as candies, gums, and liquids with the attractive packaging option is also aiding with the overall growth of the market. Besides, strong advertisement campaigns by companies are another factor capturing consumer attention. For instance, amid the coronavirus and mandatory use of the mask is aiding to the discovery of bad breadth by a large number of consumers. This being used by The Hershey Co. as an advertising strategy for their breath savers and ice breaker category of mouth fresheners.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Countries Covered-
- US
- Canada
- Segment Covered-
- By Product Form
- By Category
- By Distribution Channel
- Competitive Landscape- Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Melle, Mars, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ferrero Group
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
North America Mouth Freshener Market Report Segment
By Product Form
- Spray
- Candies & Gum (breath strips)
- Liquid
By Category
- Sugar-Free
- Conventional
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
North America Mouth Freshener Market Report – Segmentation by Region
- United States
- Canada
Company Profiles
- Cloetta AB
- Ferrero International S.A.
- Ferndale Confectionery Pty. Ltd.
- HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Lotte Corp.
- Mars, Inc.
- Mondelez International, Inc.
- Nestle S.A.
- Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.
- The Hershey Co.
