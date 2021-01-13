Asia-Pacific Electronic Sensors Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific electronic sensors market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The major factor that propels the market growth includes rising consumer electronic industries, increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, and technological advancement in wearable sensor materials. Additionally, a vast population base and growing digitization in emerging economies such as China, and India are significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. The major companies which are active in the mobile phone market include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, BBK, Huawei, and Sony. These companies are projected to provide significant demand for electronic sensors for their large number of consumer electronics products.

Furthermore, along with the high customer base in China, the country is exporting a larger number of smartphones across the globe. China has a significant market share in the smartphone industry among all major economies such as the US, UK, India, and so on. Due to this, the companies and research institutes are investing considerable resources in the R&D program in sensor technology. For instance, Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially opened an R&D under the registered name – Xiaomi Finland Oy in Tampere in November 2019. This manufacturing hub will focus on smartphone camera technologies, including camera algorithms, signal processing, and image processing that will encourage the demand for electronic sensors in the region.

Asia-Pacific Electronic Sensors Market – Segmentation

By Type

Image Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Biometric Sensor

Others (Proximity Sensors)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Other Transportation

Industrial

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Asia-Pacific Electronic Sensors Market – Segmentation by Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Canon, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

