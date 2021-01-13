Indian Electronic Sensors Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

Indian electronic sensors market is projected to grow at a at a CAGR of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The consumer electronics sector is one of the major sectors using electronic sensor technology in the country. Therefore, the significant growth in the consumer electronics sector in the country provides ample growth opportunities to the market in the country. As per the Department of Information Technology, the total production of electronics hardware products in India is estimated to reach $104 billion by 2020 owing to the growing demand for advanced TVs, mobile phones, computers, and defense-related electronic equipment. Therefore, the increasing growth in the production of electronics further provides significant demand for electronic sensors in the country.

A full report of Indian Electronic Sensors Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-electronic-sensors-market

The growing demand coupled with government support for the electronics sector has encouraged domestic players to invest in the sector. The government has placed electronics manufacturing on high priority with a major focus on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, and supportive FDI policies to bolster electronic manufacturing. Initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, PLI scheme will provide quantifiable benefits and bring about intangible benefits, in terms of the changed mindset of foreign investors towards the country. The government is focused on setting up wafer fabrication on a commercial basis and has received the applications of two consortia (IBM, Jaypee Group, TowerJazz; ST Microelectronics, HSMC) to establish semiconductor wafer fabrication units in Gujarat and Noida that further boost the electronic sector in the country

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-electronic-sensors-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered

By Type

By Application

Competitive Landscape- Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Robert Bosch GmbH, and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-electronic-sensors-market

Indian electronic sensors Market – Segmentation

By Type

Image Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Biometric Sensor

Others (Proximity Sensors)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Other Transportation

Industrial

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Company Profiles

Canon, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404