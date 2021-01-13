DNS Firewall Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% from 2019 to 2025. Domain Name System (DNS) firewall is a malicious Internet location for network users and providers. Security Threat Intelligence and DNS Response Policy Zones (RPZs) can be used to prevent data leakage. DNS firewalls can help data-sensitive businesses block devices connected to hybrid infrastructure from attempting outbound connections and prevent data leakage. Additionally, DNS firewalls may not be able to accelerate remediation by automatically sharing actionable threat data and network intelligence with the security ecosystem in real time.

DNS firewall controls name servers, domain names and IP addresses. This allows enterprises and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to define a list of prefixes of end nodes, IP addresses, subnets, and configure rules to protect their networks by redirecting DNS name resolutions farther from non-existent domains. Widely applied by end users such as DNS providers, website hosts, service providers, etc.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cisco

Infoblox

Verisign

Bluecat

Nominum

Cloudflare

Switch

Esentire

Efficientip

Eonscope

F5 Networks

Threatstop

Constellix

Verigio Communications

DNS Firewall Market segmentation by Type

Cloud

On-premises

Virtual appliance

DNS Firewall Market segmentation by Application

DNS Providers

Domain Name Registrars

Enterprises

Service Providers

Website Hosts

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global LTE IOT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by DNS Firewall Market Report

1. What was the DNS Firewall Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of DNS Firewall Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the DNS Firewall Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

