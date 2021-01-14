Fog Computing Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The growth of the global fog computing market is attributed to technological innovations and the rising adoption of the Internet of Things connectivity (IoT). The rapid increase in the machine to machine communication and the rising need for real-time computing for the time-critical process and growing demand for connected devices is generating demand for fog computing. The fog computing facilitates efficient data management, processing, analysis, and data storage before the data is being transported to the cloud that is attained by smart devices.

Fog computing uses edge devices to perform a significant amount of computation, storage, and communication at a local space. Hence, fog computing, computing, and data storage are dispersed most logically and efficiently between the cloud and the data source. The application vertical of the fog computing market consists of connected healthcare, smart energy, smart homes, and smart manufacturing, software-defined networks, vehicle networks, and others. The growing number of connected devices in smart applications generates a huge amount of data that needs to be transferred to the cloud. This procedure enables the integration of both process and intelligence at the data level and thereby solves the decision-making problem, by providing only the valuable data to the cloud.

In addition, high network bandwidth, high response time, minimized network latency, and problem-solving at data level among others are the other factors that are supporting the high adoption of fog computing. An increasing number of smart city projects, the rising government and private funding across the globe for R&D in IoT, cloud, and fog, and scope for innovative cross-domain applications are offering significant opportunity for the growth of global fog computing market.

Further, the growth of this market is attributed to advancements in technologies and increment of market players competing in this market. The core strength of major players in this market includes new product developments and launches. Additionally, mergers & acquisitions, strategic expansions, partnerships & collaboration are preferred by companies to extend their market share across the globe. For instance, in October 2018, IBM has acquired Red Hat an IT solution provider company. This acquisition is done to address the demand of the client for hybrid multi-cloud adoption. This acquisition will facilitate the client to create cloud-native business applications faster, drive greater portability and security of data and applications across multiple public and private clouds along with consistent cloud management.

Fog Computing Market Segmentation

By Computing

• Hardware

• Software

By Application

• E-Health

• Oil & Gas

• Transportation & Logistics

• Smart city

• Manufacturing

• Buildings and Home Automation

• Smart Grids

• Others

Fog Computing Market – Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Chaos Prime, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Crosser Technologies

Dell, Inc.

FogHorn Systems

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Itron, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc.

OSIsoft, LLC

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Tata Consulting Services Ltd.

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corp.

V5 Systems, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

WICASTR Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

