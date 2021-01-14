Global Dairy Snacks Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The global dairy snacks market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increasing popularity of dairy-based snacking options globally. These dairy-based snacks are enriched with protein and possess the benefits of a dairy-rich diet; hence, this encourages the consumers to adopt these healthy snacking products.

Besides, the increased awareness regarding the health, increasing urban population along with the increasing demand for dairy products in the food & beverage industry are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the dairy snacks industry globally over the forecast period.

Further, the key contributions by the key players such as product launches and innovations also support the growth of the market. Players such as Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Unilever Plc are contributing to the market growth globally.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type and By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Unilever Plc.

Global Dairy Snacks Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Supermarkets

Online Distribution Channel

Global Dairy Snacks Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

