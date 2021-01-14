Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global hyperspectral imaging market is significantly increased during the forecast period. There are various key factors that are contributing to the growth of the market such as increasing applications for research in life sciences and medical diagnostics and widely used for advanced medical imaging systems. The hyperspectral imaging is a technique that used a wide spectrum of light such as primary colors to each pixel and the light striking to each pixel is broken down into various spectral bands to offer more data. The image processing methodologies and algorithms associated with hyperspectral imaging which is a product of military research and mainly used to identify targets and other objects against the background clutter.

The hyperspectral imaging technology such as cameras is used in various industries to determine the sugar and fat content in the food industry, chemical compositions, temperature, and moisture. The demand for hyperspectral imaging technology is increasing in the applications of biology, industrial inspection, defense, forensics, and pharmaceuticals. The hyperspectral cameras are used in the healthcare sector to detect the spot tumor in the body due to increasing demand for the global hyperspectral imaging market. The visualization of tumors within the body is difficult to detect, hyperspectral cameras are able to detect a tumor.

The existence of tumor cells by making them visible to enable proper diagnosis. The MRIs and CT scanners are utilized to spot larger lesions, however, early tumor formation goes largely unnoticed. The hyperspectral cameras are compact, durable, and lightweight that used to build for harsh environments. Hyperspectral cameras work by emitting a certain spectrum of light, from the spectrum humans can see to near-infrared, and then creating an image of the light that reflects back. The reflection allows the chemical composition to show in the image.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market- Segmentation

By End-User

Medical Industry

Military and Defense Industry

Agriculture and Forestry Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Mining Industry

Other Industries

By Components

Cameras

Other Accessories

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Applied Spectral Imaging

BaySpec, Inc.

Brandywine Photonics, LLC

Camlin, Ltd.

Chemimage Corp.

Corning, Inc.

Cubert GmbH

EVK Kerschhaggl GmbH

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

HORIBA Group

IMEC, Inc.

Itres Research, Ltd.

Mosaic Mills, Inc.

Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

Resonon, Inc.

Specim, Spectral Imaging, Ltd.

Stemmer Imaging AG

Surface Optics Corp.

Teledyne Digital Imaging, Inc.

Telops, Inc.

Ximea, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

