Global Mouth Freshener Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The global mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is mainly influenced by the increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene to reduce bad breath. Additionally, the availability of mouth fresheners in various flavors such as menthol, mint, fruit, herbs, spices, and many more are also driving the consumer base of the mouth freshener market.

Alcohol and tobacco consumption is high in the developed economies whereas it is increasing significantly in the emerging economies especially among young people. The consumption of both especially in excess is linked to a number of negative outcomes and present health impacts such as bad odor, teeth discoloration, among others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, the total alcohol consumption was around 6.4 liters per person across the globe. Similarly, as per the Tobacco Atlas, about 5.7 trillion cigarettes were smoked across the globe in 2016. This alarmingly high consumption of alcohol and tobacco is expected to significantly influence the adoption of mouth fresheners, hence driving the market growth.

Global Mouth Freshener Market Report Segment

By Product Form

Spray

Candies & Gum (breath strips)

Liquid

By Category

Sugar-Free

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Global Mouth Freshener Market Report – Segmentation by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

