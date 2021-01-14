DRFM Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global market for Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the analysis period 2019-2025. DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) is a technology that uses high-speed sampling and digital memory to store radio frequency and microwave signals. It is becoming a widely used technique to implement false target ECM systems. Digital radio frequency memory has a number of features, such as providing a consistent time delay of the RF signal, reproducing captured radar pulses with a slight delay, creating a consistent deceptive jamming to the radar system, making the target appear to be moving. DRFM can also modulate the captured pulse data with amplitude, frequency and phase to have other effects. DRFM is a device with a storage method in which the radar signal itself is stored, modulated with jamming signals, and then retransmitted to the threat.

The following players are covered in this report:

Airbus Group

BAE Systems PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo SpA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Thales Group

DRFM Market segmentation by Type

Processor

Modulator

Convertor

Memory

Others

DRFM Market segmentation by Segmentation

Electronic Warfare

Radar Test and Evaluation

Electronic Warfare Training

Radio and Cellular Network Jamming

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

