UK Smart Meters Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The UK smart meters market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is backed by significant installations of smart meters in the country. As of March 2019, there were a total of 21.3 million gas meters and 25.7 million electricity meters operated by large energy suppliers in domestic sites across Great Britain.

Small energy suppliers reported operating a total of 352,800 smart meters as of 2018; this is 9.4% of domestic meters operated by small energy suppliers. As of March 2019, around 1.1 million smart and advanced meters have been installed in smaller non-domestic sites by both, large and small energy suppliers.

The Government of the UK is focused on ensuring that every home and small business in the country is offered a smart meter by the end of 2020. To ensure this, the Government had launched Smart Metering Programme in December 2011 that aims to roll-out over 50 million smart gas and electricity meters to all domestic and industrial sites in Great Britain impacting around 30 million premises in the country. The Smart Metering Programme is being conducted in two phases- Foundation Phase & Main i\Installation Phase. Additionally, in 2008, the UK Government mandated that 53 million smart electric and gas meters be deployed in homes and businesses by 2020.

UK Smart Meters Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Smart Gas Meters

Smart Electric Meters

Smart Water Maters

By Technology

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

