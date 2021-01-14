Ophthalmic Lasers Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The growth of the global ophthalmic lasers market is attributed to the growing occurrences of chronic disorders of eyes, increasing favourable government policies, and government initiatives to prevent vision impairment, among more. The usage of ophthalmic lasers is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to rising eye-related diseases globally. Technological enhancements are playing an important role and marking a significant trend in the area of ophthalmic lasers, which are projected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample of our Ophthalmic Lasers Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/ophthalmic-lasers-market

Ophthalmic lasers provide multiple functions including minimally invasive surgery, excellent patient suitability, and early visual recovery, among more. These properties of ophthalmic lasers are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Femtosecond lasers segment is expected to prevail considerably owing to its ease of use and improved safety, coupled with relatively reduced chances of thermal damage to corneal tissues.

According to NPCB (National Programme for Control of Blindness), there are around 45 million blind individuals across the globe, and as per World Health Organization (WHO), the population of blind individuals will double due to growing population and longevity. These factors are expected to increase the demand for ophthalmic lasers. Various government programs and initiatives have contributed substantially to the growth of the ophthalmic lasers market. For instance, in India, a program NPCB was launched, aimed to reduce the prevalence of blindness to 0.3% by 2022. Additionally, the program included treatment for eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, as well as cataract, with the help of various laser techniques.

Moreover, technological advancements, including optical coherence tomography for increasing the accuracy of ophthalmic laser surgeries, witnessed in the ophthalmology, also strengthened the ophthalmic laser market. On the other hand, ophthalmic laser therapies are expensive which is hampering the acceptance of ophthalmic lasers among the end-users, which can subsequently restrain the market growth. Key ophthalmic Laser therapy providers include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, NIDEK Co., Ltd., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Novartis International AG, Quantel Medical, and A.R.C. Laser GmbH among many more.

A full Report of Ophthalmic Lasers Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/ophthalmic-lasers-market

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

North America to Show Lucrative Growth

Glaucoma Surgery Segment to Dominate

Favourable Government Policies and Regulations

Rapid Technological Advancements

Research Firms and Universities Bolstering Ophthalmic Laser Market

The Report Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Segmentation

By Type

Excimer Laser

Femtosecond Laser

Cyclodiode Laser

Nd: YAG Laser

Selective-Laser-Trabeculoplasty (SLT) Laser

Others

By Application

Cataract Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery

Diabetic Retinopathy

Refractive Surgery

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Cornea Transplant Surgery

Others

By End-User

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

A.R.C. Laser GmbH

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Coherent, Inc.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

IRIDEX Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

LIGHTMED Corp.

LightScalpel

Meridian AG

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

NoIR Laser Company, LLC.

Novartis International AG

Optotek d. o. o.

Quantel Medical

SCHWIND Eye Tech Solutions GmbH

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/ophthalmic-lasers-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404