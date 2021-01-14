Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is an increasing need for making electronic packaging highly resourceful as a result of the increasing demand for electronic components due to amplified usage has increased the usage of wafer cleaning equipment in a myriad of applications. Increasing the application of wafer cleaning equipment has significantly contributed to the growth of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment industry.

MEMS, memory devices, printed circuit boards (PCBs), ICs, and semiconductors wafer are the essential components for manufacturing an electronic device. These separate components are relatively small, whose performance ensures the efficient performance of electronic devices. The wafer cleaning plays an important role in the execution of an electronic device which, in turn, tends to create demand for wafer cleaning equipment and thereby, surge the growth of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market.

Further, Radio-frequency identification (RFIDs) are being integrated into a number of consumer electronics as well as identify solutions that include identification tags and smart cards. Increasing demand for ultra-smooth surfaces and ultra-clean wafers among end-users has been witnessed for integrating them into consumer electronics and identity solutions. In addition, rapid growth in the semiconductor industry owing to the integration of semiconductors in consumer electronics devices such as laptops, smartphones, television, cameras, washing machines, printers, and others, will drive the growth of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market during the forecast period.

Microelectronics cleaning equipment is used for cleaning write/read heads of HD drives, photomasks, flat panel displays, PCBs, MEMS, silicon wafers, and compound semiconductor device components. into circuits fabrication industry is one of the major end-user of the semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market, wherein the majority of the manufacturing processes require wafer cleaning. Microelectronic wafer cleaning requires a number of technologies for the removal of particle and chemical contamination from the surface of the semiconductor without damaging the substrate layer. It includes cryogenic aerosol, supercritical fluid, aqueous, dry, and wet chemical cleaning.

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Rotary Wafer Etching System

Semi-Automated Wet Batch System

Manual Wet Batch System

By Application

Metallic Contamination

Chemical Contamination

Particle Contamination

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Axus Technology, LLC

Cabot Microelectronics Corp.

Cleaning Technologies Group

Entegris, Inc.

KLA Corp.

Lam Research Corp.

MEI Wet Processing Systems and Services, LLC

Modutek Corp.

NAURA Akrion Inc.

NoeL Technologies, Inc.

ONBoard Solutions Pty Ltd.

Pure Wafer Inc.

Quantum Global Technologies, LLC

SCHMID Group

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

Semsysco GmbH

Toho Technology Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Ultron Systems, Inc.

Veeco Instruments, Inc.

Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.

