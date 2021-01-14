Drilling Tools Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global drilling tools market is expected to exhibit a 4.21% CAGR over the forecast period. Drilling tools and components form an integral part of oil and gas drilling activities. Increasing investment by enterprises to explore new oil and gas reservoirs has fueled the demand for oil and gas equipment. To meet the growing demand for energy, oil and gas companies are focusing their attention on deep and ultra-deep sea coastal areas. Augmented offshore drilling activity has intensified the demand for drilling equipment over the past few years. Moreover, the recent shale gas boom in the United States has further fueled demand for drilling tools and equipment. Drilling tools help the oil and gas production by allowing operators to drill oil wells.
The following players are covered in this report:
- Benchmarking
- Baker Hughes
- Halliburton
- Weatherford
- Cougar Drilling Solutions
- Drilling Tools International
- Rubicon Oilfield International
- GyrodatA
- Pacesetter Directional Drilling
- Scientific Drilling
Drilling Tools Market segmentation by Type
- Drill Bits
- Drill Collars
- Drilling Jars
- Drilling Motors
- Drilling Tubulars
- Drill Swivels
- Drill Reamers and Stabilizers
- Mechanical Thrusters
- Shock Tools
Drilling Tools Market segmentation by Segmentation
- Onshore
- Offshore
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Drilling Tools Market Report
- What was the Drilling Tools Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Drilling Tools Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Drilling Tools Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
