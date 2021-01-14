Drilling Tools Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global drilling tools market is expected to exhibit a 4.21% CAGR over the forecast period. Drilling tools and components form an integral part of oil and gas drilling activities. Increasing investment by enterprises to explore new oil and gas reservoirs has fueled the demand for oil and gas equipment. To meet the growing demand for energy, oil and gas companies are focusing their attention on deep and ultra-deep sea coastal areas. Augmented offshore drilling activity has intensified the demand for drilling equipment over the past few years. Moreover, the recent shale gas boom in the United States has further fueled demand for drilling tools and equipment. Drilling tools help the oil and gas production by allowing operators to drill oil wells.

The following players are covered in this report:

Benchmarking

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Cougar Drilling Solutions

Drilling Tools International

Rubicon Oilfield International

GyrodatA

Pacesetter Directional Drilling

Scientific Drilling

Drilling Tools Market segmentation by Type

Drill Bits

Drill Collars

Drilling Jars

Drilling Motors

Drilling Tubulars

Drill Swivels

Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

Mechanical Thrusters

Shock Tools

Drilling Tools Market segmentation by Segmentation

Onshore

Offshore

