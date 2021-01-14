Drip Irrigation Systems Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global drip irrigation market is expected to record a 10.3% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. Drip irrigation is a type of micro-irrigation system that has the potential to conserve water and nutrients by allowing water to slowly drip into the roots of plants buried above or below the soil surface. The goal is to place the water directly in the root area and minimize evaporation. Drip irrigation saves water by using valves, tubes, pipes and emitters to allow water to slowly drip onto the roots of plants and crops. Drip irrigation systems are primarily favored by farmers across the country over surface irrigation due to the wastage of water through evaporation. With increasing adoption of drip irrigation systems worldwide, it is expected that the demand for global drip irrigation systems will increase during the forecast period.

The following players are covered in this report:

Netafim

Jain Irrigation System

Lidsay

Toro

Eurodrip

EPC

Driptech

Microjet

Rain Bird

Rivulus

Drip Irrigation Systems Market segmentation by Type

Emitters

Pressure Gauge

Drip Tube

Valves

Filters

Others

Drip Irrigation Systems Market segmentation by Segmentation

Agriculture

Landscape

Greenhouse

Others

