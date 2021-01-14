Biosensors Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Biosensors Market is expected to grow from USD 21.2 billion in 2019 to USD 31.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Biosensors are medical devices primarily used to detect or detect the presence or concentration of biological substances such as biomolecules or microorganisms. It is an analytical device that can convert biological reactions into electrical signals.

Key Players –

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric (Biacore, Inc.), LifeScan, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Nova Biomedical, PHC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG) and Siemens Healthcare. are provided in this report.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Wearable Biosensors

Non- Wearable Biosensors

By Technology

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

Nanomechanical Biosensors

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Biosensors industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Biosensors Market Report

1. What was the Biosensors Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Biosensors Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biosensors Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

