Biosimilars Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Biosimilars Market size is expected to grow from USD 35.7 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 24%.

A biosimilar or subsequent biologic is a “copy” and licensed version of a reference biologic that has passed its patent expiration. Biosimilar development and validation using reference biological agents is an important aspect of the overall development process.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in biosimilars market include Pfizer (US), Sandoz (Germany), Biocon (India), Biogen (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck KgaA (Germany), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly (US),

By Type of Manufacturing

In-House Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

By Indication

Offsite Treatment

Oncology

Chronic Disorder

Autoimmune Disease

Blood Disorders

Infectious Disease

Other Diseases

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Biosimilars industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Biosimilars Market Report

1. What was the Biosimilars Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Biosimilars Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biosimilars Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

