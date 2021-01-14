Black Start Generator Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

A black start generator helps restore power instead of relying on an external power transmission network. Help power plant in case of power outage. It applies to a variety of sectors such as healthcare and IT, oil and gas, and manufacturing.

Black Start Generator Market stood at USD 1.20 Billion in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%.

Some of the leading players in the black start generator market include GE (U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), MTU Onsite Energy (Germany), and Cummins Inc. (U.S.).

On the basis of Type

Diesel

Others

On the basis of Power Rating

Below 1,000 kW

1,000 kW-2,000 kW

2,000 kW-3,000 kW

Above 3,000 kW

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Black Start Generator industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Black Start Generator Market Report

1. What was the Black Start Generator Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Black Start Generator Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Black Start Generator Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

