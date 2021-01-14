Blockchain In Energy Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Blockchain In Energy Market was valued at USD 279.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7,110.1 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 78%,

Power will increase due to lower transaction costs combined with improved network transparency. The ability to manage decentralized energy resources or virtual power plants, which are assets distributed through large-scale energy storage systems and generators, is set up to promote industrial growth.

Major players operating in the blockchain in energy market include Microsoft (US), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), Infosys (India), and SAP (Germany).

By Type

Private

Public

By Component

Platform

Services

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blockchain In Energy industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blockchain In Energy Market Report

1. What was the Blockchain In Energy Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Blockchain In Energy Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blockchain In Energy Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

