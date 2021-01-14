Blockchain Government Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Blockchain Government Market size was USD 104.5 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3,458.8 Million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 84%

Blockchain can be defined as a data structure that holds transaction records while ensuring security, transparency and decentralization. It can be described as a chain or record stored in the form of a block that is not controlled by a single authority.

The blockchain government market comprises major service providers, such as, IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Deloitte (US), AWS (US), Infosys (India), Bitfury (the Netherlands), Auxesis Group (India), Cegeka (the Netherlands),

By Provider

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Application

Payments

Asset Registry

Smart Contracts

Voting

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blockchain Government industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blockchain Government Market Report

1. What was the Blockchain Government Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Blockchain Government Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blockchain Government Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

