Blockchain Identity Management Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Blockchain Identity Management Market size was USD 58.3 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,929.9 Million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 84%.

Blockchain Identity Management provides a secure and decentralized solution for digital identities that enable a decentralized trust model. Blockchain technology is innovating the existing identity management system by providing its own sovereign identities through decentralized networks, as sharing multiple identities can lead to security issues and data breaches.

The blockchain identity management market comprises major solution providers, such as, IBM (US), AWS (US), Civic Technologies (US), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Bitfury (US), Evernym (US), Factom (US), Netki (US), ShoCard (US), UniquID (US), Microsoft (US),

Blockchain Identity Management Market By Provider

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blockchain Identity Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blockchain Identity Management Market Report

1. What was the Blockchain Identity Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Blockchain Identity Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blockchain Identity Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

