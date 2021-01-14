Blood Meal Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Blood Meal Market is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 2.1 billion by 2025.

Blood meal is a dry form of animal blood collected by slaughtering several livestock species such as cattle, pigs and chickens under certain conditions. It is considered a rich source of protein, iron and nitrogen and is used to replenish grain, plant debris, and forage-based feed.

Key Market Players

Key players identified in this market include Darling Ingredients Inc (US), Terramar (Chile), Valley proteins Inc. (US), West Coast Reduction Ltd. (US), and Allana Group (India).

Blood Meal Market – By Source

Porcine Blood

Poultry Blood

Ruminant Blood

Blood Meal Market – By Application

Porcine Feed

Poulty Feed

Ruminant Feed

Aqua Feed

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blood Meal industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blood Meal Market Report

1. What was the Blood Meal Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Blood Meal Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blood Meal Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

