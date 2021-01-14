North American Hydraulic Hose Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American hydraulic hose market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven by the rising application of hydraulic hose in various sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction & mining, and others. Therefore, the significant growth in these industries is projected to propel the market growth. The construction industry has a significant contribution to the US economy. The infrastructural investment is further anticipated to increase due to growth in the construction activities seen in the recent past in the region.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the construction spending totaled around $1.3 trillion in January 2019 at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, up by 1.3% from construction spending in December 2018, and around 0.3% gain from January 2018. This spending will be used in the construction of appealing monuments, with regards to the rising urbanization and industrialization. Increased spending in the building and construction sector is among the key factors that fuel the construction industry that further propel the demand for hydraulic hose in the construction industry. Furthermore, the significant growth in the manufacturing industry further provides ample opportunity for market growth.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered

By Product Type

By Industry

Regions Covered

US

Canada

Competitive Landscape- Eaton Corporation plc, Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Continental AG, and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North American hydraulic hose Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Articulated

Reinforced

Coiled

Other (Corrugated)

By Industry

Agriculture

Construction & Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Pharmaceuticals)

North American Hydraulic Hose Market – Segmentation by Country

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Able Hose & Rubber LLC

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Eaton Corporation plc

Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Kuriyama of America, Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Semperit Group

Trelleborg AB

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

