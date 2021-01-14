UK Hydraulic Hose Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The UK hydraulic hose market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly driven by the growing construction activities in the country. European Commission estimated that real estate projects, construction, and architectural and engineering activities contributed nearly 11.5%, 5.5%, and 1.3% respectively, as a share of GDP in the construction sector of the nation. With the 24.3% surge in the house price index in the country, UK housing market experienced a boom and bust cycle over 2010-2016.

Consequently, the UK is facing a housing shortage and affordability issues with the need for additional housing has been estimated at 232,000 to 300,000 new units per year. To tackle these challenges, the government plans to deliver 400,000 affordable housing units by 2020 – 2021, out of which 100,000 to be financed through a new $3.0 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund. These facts and figures reflect the growth opportunities for the construction industry in the nation thus will indirectly drive the demand for the hydraulic hose market in the country.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered

By Product Type

By Industry

Competitive Landscape- Eaton Corporation plc, Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Continental AG, and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

UK hydraulic hose Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Articulated

Reinforced

Coiled

Other (Corrugated)

By Industry

Agriculture

Construction & Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Pharmaceuticals)

Company Profiles

ALFAGOMMA Spa

Continental AG

Eaton Corporation plc

Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Hose-tech Ltd.

Hansa-Flex AG

Manuli Hydraulics Group

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Salem-Republic Rubber Co.

Semperit Group

Transfer Oil S.p.A.

Trelleborg AB

