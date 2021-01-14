UK Hydraulic Hose Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The UK hydraulic hose market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly driven by the growing construction activities in the country. European Commission estimated that real estate projects, construction, and architectural and engineering activities contributed nearly 11.5%, 5.5%, and 1.3% respectively, as a share of GDP in the construction sector of the nation. With the 24.3% surge in the house price index in the country, UK housing market experienced a boom and bust cycle over 2010-2016.
Consequently, the UK is facing a housing shortage and affordability issues with the need for additional housing has been estimated at 232,000 to 300,000 new units per year. To tackle these challenges, the government plans to deliver 400,000 affordable housing units by 2020 – 2021, out of which 100,000 to be financed through a new $3.0 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund. These facts and figures reflect the growth opportunities for the construction industry in the nation thus will indirectly drive the demand for the hydraulic hose market in the country.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segments Covered
- By Product Type
- By Industry
- Competitive Landscape- Eaton Corporation plc, Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Continental AG, and others
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?
- How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected segment
- Recommendations
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
UK hydraulic hose Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Articulated
- Reinforced
- Coiled
- Other (Corrugated)
By Industry
- Agriculture
- Construction & Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Pharmaceuticals)
Company Profiles
- ALFAGOMMA Spa
- Continental AG
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc
- Hose-tech Ltd.
- Hansa-Flex AG
- Manuli Hydraulics Group
- Parker-Hannifin Corp.
- Salem-Republic Rubber Co.
- Semperit Group
- Transfer Oil S.p.A.
- Trelleborg AB
