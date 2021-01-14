North America Sustainable Footwear Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market in the region is attributed to increasing consumer’s consciousness of the harmful impacts on the planet and its resources due to the apparel industry, which in turn is driving the footwear companies to make sustainable products. The increased levels of awareness are also influencing the way consumers relate to the environment and with sustainability hence, making consumers more prone to change consumption habits including options of footwear recycling.
In addition to this, footwear brands operating in the North American market are significantly changing their strategies by making sustainability a part of their marketing campaigns. This in turn is aiding them to attract more environmentally conscious consumers. Sustainability innovation in footwear products is also becoming part of the main agenda of the various companies operating in the region including Nike, Adidas, Rothy’s, and many more. Owing to the numerous ethical and environmental issues associated with leather, the adoption of vegan shoes is increasing considerably across the region. All these factors are anticipated to impact the growth of the sustainable footwear market in the near future.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
- By Type
- By End-Users
- Regions Covered- North America (the US and Canada)
- Competitive Landscape- Everlane, Inc., Native Canada Footwear Ltd, Reebok America, Inc., TOMS Shoes, LLC
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?
- Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast
- Most affected country and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
North America Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
By End-User
- Men
- Women
- Children
- United States
- Canada
Company Profiles
- Allbirds, Inc.
- Converse Inc. (Nike Inc.)
- Everlane, Inc.
- MATT & NAT
- Native Canada Footwear Ltd.
- Nothing New
- Off The Hook
- Reebok America, Inc.
- Rothy’s, Inc.
- TOMS Shoes, LLC
