North America Sustainable Footwear Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market in the region is attributed to increasing consumer’s consciousness of the harmful impacts on the planet and its resources due to the apparel industry, which in turn is driving the footwear companies to make sustainable products. The increased levels of awareness are also influencing the way consumers relate to the environment and with sustainability hence, making consumers more prone to change consumption habits including options of footwear recycling.

In addition to this, footwear brands operating in the North American market are significantly changing their strategies by making sustainability a part of their marketing campaigns. This in turn is aiding them to attract more environmentally conscious consumers. Sustainability innovation in footwear products is also becoming part of the main agenda of the various companies operating in the region including Nike, Adidas, Rothy’s, and many more. Owing to the numerous ethical and environmental issues associated with leather, the adoption of vegan shoes is increasing considerably across the region. All these factors are anticipated to impact the growth of the sustainable footwear market in the near future.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Type

By End-Users

Regions Covered- North America (the US and Canada)

Competitive Landscape- Everlane, Inc., Native Canada Footwear Ltd, Reebok America, Inc., TOMS Shoes, LLC

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected country and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North America Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Athletic

Non-Athletic

By End-User

Men

Women

Children

North American electronic sensors Market – Segmentation by Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Allbirds, Inc.

Converse Inc. (Nike Inc.)

Everlane, Inc.

MATT & NAT

Native Canada Footwear Ltd.

Nothing New

Off The Hook

Reebok America, Inc.

Rothy’s, Inc.

TOMS Shoes, LLC

