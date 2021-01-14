UK Sustainable Footwear Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The UK sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The large base of women consumers across the country is providing the expansion opportunity to the sustainable footwear market. The trend of consumer’s conscious efforts to shop from sustainable footwear brands is taking off in the country which in turn is fuelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising number of small start-up shoe companies in the country that are engaged in offering a wider range of sustainable footwear is also driving the market growth. In addition to this, footwear brands such as Bourgeois Boheme, Beyond skin, Veja, Po-Zu, and many more are also increasing their focus on providing sustainable women’s footwear.

Furthermore, the footwear manufacturers are also sourcing their raw material such as used plastic bottles from the coastal lines or landfills to make the shoes and sandals. For instance, Everlane, a UK based company offers pioneers pastel-colored mules that are made from exactly 5 recycled plastic bottles. Similarly, each pair of shoes offered by Rothy’s are also made from marine plastic and plastic bottles and the footbeds of these shoes are made from algae-based foam. Hence, these sustainable efforts by the brands to recycle marine waste especially one-time used plastic to make footwear will foster the growth of the sustainable footwear market.

