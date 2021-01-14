US Sustainable Footwear Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The US sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth experienced by the market will be majorly fuelled by the increasing use of sustainable approaches in the making of athletic shoes by following the 3R motto that is reduce, reuse, and recycle. Additionally, the US sustainable footwear market is also witnessing various innovations in production methods. For instance, the global footwear brand Nike is using shoe knitting technology called Flyknit which aids the company in reducing waste by around 60%. Hence, the adoption of the latest technologies by the industry players which contributes to less waste is in turn aiding the growth of these players in the US sustainable footwear market.

Furthermore, the footwear companies are also increasing their focus on how to reduce waste in supply chains as well as at the factory. This is also anticipated to provide a significant boost to the growing market shares of the US sustainable footwear industry. In addition to this, the companies are also considering reusing or selling the waste instead of discarding it into landfills and make more sustainable choices. For instance, till April 2019, Rothy’s have repurposed 25 million water bottles and turned them into chic, comfy fashionable shoes. The single-use plastic bottles used by the company comes straight from the landfills.

By Product Type

Athletic

Non-Athletic

By End-User

Men

Women

Children

Company Profiles

Allbirds, Inc.

Amour Vert, Inc.

Cariuma Central Pte Ltd

Converse Inc. (Nike Inc.)

Everlane, Inc.

NISOLO, LLC

Reebok America, Inc.

Rothy’s, Inc.

Timberland (VF Outdoor, LLC.)

TOMS Shoes, LLC

