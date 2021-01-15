Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The primary drivers of geospatial imagery analytics market include the development and utilization of the Global Positioning System (GPS) empowered gadgets, the convergence of technologies and the demand to reduce operational and logistics costs. The geospatial imagery analytics ecosystem has progressed significantly over time, providing various modern tools that allow analysis of the earth in the socio, economic and environmental contexts and geographical mapping to determine critical insights for new business models, processes, and path-breaking innovations. In this data-driven age, the demand for secure and safe mining operations is allowing organizations to move toward geospatial imagery technologies. It is aiding the mining organizations in evaluating mining conditions, displaying geochemical & hydrological data, target mineral exploration, and model mine construction.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market

Going beyond archetypal sectors such as governance, urban planning, internal security and defense, spatial context continues to become an integral component and a core tool for workflow management, smart applications and a key lever of automation in manufacturing, telecom, architecture, engineering, intelligent transportation and many other areas. Location data may be required from position to precision accuracy of less than a meter (and in some cases millimeter accuracy). To stay ahead of the curve, the industry has to consciously orchestrate transformations across the entire value chain and for all built environments – outdoor as well as indoors. The shift from paper-based blueprints to CAD and then BIM are reshaping the way-built environments are envisioned, designed and constructed, however, these changes are marginal, and more work is to be done to change things significantly and holistically for geospatial adoption at the enterprise level.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market

Region-wise, North America is projected to witness rapid increase as the demand for geospatial imagery analytics across various verticals including utility and natural resources, mining and manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, agriculture, environment monitoring, BFSI, and others is increasing at a rapid pace. The Asia-Pacific geospatial imagery analytics market is anticipated to register sturdy growth which is attributed to growth in demand for customization in offerings together with imagery technologies. Further, technological advancements in geospatial imagery analytics market have amplified the adoption of spatial technologies such as geographical information system (GIS), remote sensing (RS), among others. Major players in the geospatial image analytics market are Esri, Hexagon AB, Trimble Geospatial, Fugro, MDA Corporation, Bentley Systems, Harris Corporation, General Electric, Critigen, and Atkins.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Development of GPS

Increasing Utilization in Various End-user Industries

Demand for Secure and Safe Mining Operations

Technological Advancements

Geospatial Imaging Analytics Market – Segmentation

By End-User

Mining & Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Military & Defence

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

By Type

Image Analysis

Video Analysis

Global Geospatial Imaging Analytics Market –Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Avenza Systems Inc

DigitalGlobe, Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

Fugro N.V.

General Electric Co.

Google, LLC

Harris Corp.

Hexagon AB

KeyW Corp.

Maxar Technologies, Inc.

Orbital Insight Inc.

Planet Labs, Inc.

RMSI Pvt. Ltd.

Satellite Imaging Corp.

SpaceKnow, Inc.

Textron, Inc.

TomTom International BV

Trimble, Inc.

UrtheCast Corp.

WS Atkins PLC

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404