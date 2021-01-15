Global Digital Signage Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global digital signage market is at a booming stage as the technological advancements are increasing rapidly and due to higher usage of digitalized data or information display to make the advertisement or information more attractive for the public. The digital signage assists in displaying a video or multimedia content in public places such as supermarkets, colleges, schools, offices, airports, train or bus stations, department stores libraries, museums, stadiums, restaurants and so on. When the display gets connected to a computer, the data that is being exhibited can easily be modified or updated by using an internet connection. This further allows prompt information update to the audience in various locations without any wastage of energy or time which is required to personally convey such information. The digital signage software is stored on a cloud-based infrastructure that enables the individuals or companies to store data.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the global digital signage industry include rapid technological advancements, improved infrastructure facilities, increased implementation of digital signage products in commercial areas, and rising demand for 4K and 8K displays. The market growth is further attributed to increased adoption of LED, LCD, OLED, transparent display, and electronic papers for digitally showing videos, webpages, images, weather data, hotel menu, text and so on. The factors which restrain the growth of the market include the high initial cost in purchasing and installing a system, need of expert knowledge so as to operate these systems, and the return on such investment is hard to calculate. Moreover, there are several users who do not pay attention to such form of advertisement or information display that can be a hindrance for the company in achieving the objective of reaching out to as many users as possible.

The deployment of such technology can be seen in various market applications that include commercial, industrial, infrastructural and others. The digital signage has majorly indoor applications in the current scenario due to which it does not need extra protective features to make it water-resistant and effective at high temperatures. For instance, this technology is being highly used in displaying information at airports such as rescheduling of the timing of the flights. In the future, the market will see an increased application in the outdoor as well. The major components that assist in working with such a display system include software and hardware. The software is controlled by a system, whereas, the hardware consists of the amplified sound system and high definition display devices that are used to make the display more appealing. The hardware devices which the companies use is of high definition, and the high sound quality so as to convince or inform the consumers effectively. The market is further segmented on the basis of the type of products used in such a display which includes video wall and standalone display. The usage of the video wall is likely to increase in the near future due to full high definition display covering a large area, high processing power, and higher visual impact.

The major players in the digital signage market include Sony Corp., Daktronics, Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., 22 Miles, Inc., AOPEN Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and Scala, Inc. These competitors adopt various strategies for acquiring a greater share in the market such as innovation in the form of technological advancement, mergers and acquisition, collaboration and partnership, and new product development and launch. For instance, in December 2018, a curved OLED signage was launched by LG Electronics Inc. and Ambience Group Associates which was designed and customized using 63 OLED panels. Additionally, in the same month, Leyard and Planar came into an agreement of partnership with Lighthouse Technologies to provide innovations in the field of entertainment and sports in North America. Furthermore, in June 2019, LG Electronics Inc. launched next-generation outdoor digital signage displays in the US that are lighter, slimmer, and brighter than the conventional outdoor displays.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Asia-Pacific region to emerge as a fastest-growing digital signage market

Increased application of digital signage in the commercial sector and industries

Availability of customization according to the needs of the industry

Innovation – key driver of competition in this market

Retail sector –a fastest growing area of digital signage

The Report Global Digital Signage Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

By Product

Standalone Display

Video Wall

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

Others (Institutional)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

CompanyProfiles

AUOptronicsCorp.

22Miles, Inc.

ACRELECGroup

AOPENInc.

BarcoNV

BenqCorp.

BrightSign, LLC

ChristieDigitalSystemsUSA, Inc.

CoatesGroupPtyLtd.

Daktronics, Inc.

DeltaElectronics, Inc.

EInkHoldingsInc.

Exceptional3D, Inc.

GoodviewElectronicCo., Ltd.

IntelCorp.

IntuilabSAS

LGElectronicsInc.

NavoriSA

NECCorp.

OmnivexCorp.

PanasonicCorp.

PlanarSystems, Inc.

SamsungElectronicsCo., Ltd.

Scala, Inc.

SharpCorp.

Sony Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

