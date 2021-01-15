Head Mounted Display 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

The global head mounted display market is predicted to grow at the CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023) due to a variety of pivotal factors such as the adoption of VR technology in varied domains. The significant growth in global head mounted display is boosted by technological advancement and high adoption of head-mounted devices in the smartphone. The market is also driven by huge investment from government and private ventures to explore more into the global head mounted display market. Innovation and outcome of R&D is expected to boost the market in the near future. The other major factor driving the global head mounted display market is the significant rise in the adoption of head-mounted displays in the virtual reality market. The VR head-mounted displays enable to train the budding surgeons, pilots, army personnel and other educational purposes. However, the high cost of head-mounted devices and side effects such as include nausea, headache and dizziness may affect the market growth.

Global head mounted display products such as VR and AR are contributing the highest in generating revenues across the globe. Adoption of VR technology created significant scope for the mounted display market, as a result, many start-ups are entering the market. The rise in the adoption of global head mounted display applications such as medical training and simulation, aviation and tactical, engineering and entertainment created a huge scope for the market. As a result, there is an increase in revenue generation, investment in R&D and rise in collaboration and partnership. mergers & acquisition in global head mounted display market and VR market enable to attract other major players to enter into the market.

North America is expected to contribute highest in head mounted display market followed by Europe due to the huge adoption of VR and AR technology. North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to the presence of head mounted display market players and budding start-ups creating a significant scope for the market. Emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and Korea are expected to create a huge opportunity for global head mounted display market. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development, and favorable government policies are the key factors that are driving the APAC market. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Company Profiling, Key Findings, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The key players of the global head mounted display market include Google Inc, Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, Oculus VR, Seiko Epson Corporation, MagicLeap, Kopin Corporation, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Recon Instruments Inc., Osterhout Design Group, Sensics, Inc., Thales Visionix, Inc. Global Head Mounted Display Market players are constantly focusing on expansion, product launch, R&D, innovation and technological advancement. Rising competition makes global head mounted display market dynamic and fast growing. As a result, global head mounted display market companies are focusing more on M&A, R&D, product extension, expansion, partnership, collaboration and launching of new products.

